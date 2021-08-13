 
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan desires to maintain long-term, enduring relationship with US: COAS

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Angela Aggeler, United States (US) Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday, August 13, 2021. Photo: ISPR.
  • COAS says Pakistan will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.
  • Two sides also discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation in various fields.
  • US dignitary acknowledges and appreciates Pakistan's continuous support for peace and stability in the region.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan desires to maintain a long term and multi-domain, enduring relationship with the United States as he met the US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation in various fields, and other matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to the Afghan peace process and will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

