 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Lil Nas X gushes over his effortless relationship with someone special
Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'

Lil Nas X has not been happier!

The 28-year-old rapper recently sat in with Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract for VMan magazine where he gushed over his new boyfriend and their 'effortless' relationship.

The Montero hitmaker revealed that he is "actually about to go on [a date] right after this interview."

"This is actually probably the first daytime date I've done in a minute," continued the rapper, who is used to date nights.

"I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet," he told Abstract. "I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless."

Speaking about his previous dating experiences with Variety, the rapper revealed that he has been with all kinds of boyfriends.

"I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," he said in an interview for the outlet's Power of Young Hollywood issue.

"I've found someone special now," he said. "I think this is the one. I can't explain it — it's just a feeling."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them

Meghan and Harry reflect on how Archie's birth changed them
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumours after NYC outing

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety

Selena Gomez reveals social media cleanse helped her fight anxiety
How Max Ehrich breakup helped Demi Lovato find their true self

How Max Ehrich breakup helped Demi Lovato find their true self
Fans can now stream Country Music Awards on Amazon

Fans can now stream Country Music Awards on Amazon
Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations

Amber Rose's partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards reacts to cheating allegations
Meghan and Harry reveal royal exit was the hardest thing they had to do

Meghan and Harry reveal royal exit was the hardest thing they had to do

Country Music Awards moves from broadcast TV to streaming on Amazon

Country Music Awards moves from broadcast TV to streaming on Amazon
R. Kelly accuser makes startling revelations against him in testimony

R. Kelly accuser makes startling revelations against him in testimony

Japanese martial arts actor, 'Kill Bill' star Sonny Chiba dies: agent

Japanese martial arts actor, 'Kill Bill' star Sonny Chiba dies: agent
Demi Lovato reveals secret about non-binary identity

Demi Lovato reveals secret about non-binary identity
Jerhonda Pace R. Kelly made her dress like a Girl Scout

Jerhonda Pace R. Kelly made her dress like a Girl Scout

Latest

view all