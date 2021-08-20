Lil Nas X gushes over his 'effortless' relationship with 'someone special'

Lil Nas X has not been happier!

The 28-year-old rapper recently sat in with Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract for VMan magazine where he gushed over his new boyfriend and their 'effortless' relationship.

The Montero hitmaker revealed that he is "actually about to go on [a date] right after this interview."

"This is actually probably the first daytime date I've done in a minute," continued the rapper, who is used to date nights.

"I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet," he told Abstract. "I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless."

Speaking about his previous dating experiences with Variety, the rapper revealed that he has been with all kinds of boyfriends.

"I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," he said in an interview for the outlet's Power of Young Hollywood issue.

"I've found someone special now," he said. "I think this is the one. I can't explain it — it's just a feeling."