Lahore police arrest two suspects for allegedly gang raping a mother-daughter duo

LAHORE: Yet another harrowing incident of violence against women came to light Monday after the arrest of two men, allegedly involved in raping a woman and her daughter in Chung, Punjab.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigations Shariq Jamal said that the prime suspect is accused in two other rape cases registered in Nawab Town and Haveli Lakha police stations.

The police told Geo News that the complainant and her 15-year-old daughter were gang-raped by a rickshaw driver and his companion within the vicinity of the Lahore Development Authority Avenue.

The victims, on their way to Lahore from Mailsi, got off at the Thokar Niaz Beg Flyover, where they boarded a rickshaw to go to a relative's house in Officer's Colony, said the police.

However, the accused rickshaw driver drove them [victims] to a deserted place near LDA Avenue, violated them with his accomplice, and snatched their mobile phones and Rs15,000 cash.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has sought a report regarding the incident from the Punjab inspector general of police, ordering that no effort should be spared in providing justice to the victims.