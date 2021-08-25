PM Imran Khan to address world on Afghanistan situation in 10-15 days: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister She

India not comfortable with evolving situation in Afghanistan, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Rasheed says New Delhi tasted defeat in Afghanistan.

"Enemy elements" want to carry out subversive activities in Balochistan, says interior minister.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak to the world on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Wednesday.

The interior minister was holding a news conference where he spoke about the situation in Afghanistan, adding that the Chaman border was an important trade route for both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rasheed did not elaborate further about the PM's address nor did he share at what forum the premier will speak to the international community.

"The borders of Chaman are open, Pakistan is not reeling under any pressure of immigrants," he said.

The minister said Islamabad will not allow the TTP to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan. Without taking any name, Rasheed warned that "enemy elements" were adamant on destroying the peace in Balochistan.

"I watched Suhail Shaheen and Zabihullah Mujahid's interviews. They guaranteed that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against any other country in the world," said the minister.



The minister said that India is hatching conspiracies against Pakistan, adding that the evolving situation in Afghanistan is painful for India to digest.

"India not comfortable with evolving situation in Afghanistan," he said. "You can see it in their mourning faces."

The minister said India's consulates in Afghanistan were being used for anti-Pakistan activities during Ashraf Ghani's presidency, adding that New Delhi had now tasted defeat after the previous regime had been ousted from power.

The minister also added that New Delhi is involved in conspiracies against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that Pakistan will not let any ploys against the project succeed.

He said Pakistan will provide security to every Chinese worker involved with the project. "No power on earth can undo CPEC," he added.

He said Pakistan was working round the clock to ensure the evacuation of foreigners, journalists and diplomats from Afghanistan.

"As of yesterday, 2,538 people in total have been brought from Afghanistan [to Pakistan] via Kabul airport," he said. "As many as 1,100 people from Torkham border have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan."



‘Time for international politics’

The interior minister also took digs at the Opposition alliance during his news conference, saying that they must understand that the next six months were vital for international politics.

"I'd like to give a free advice to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM): now is not the time for domestic politics," he said. "Only JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman understands international politics in the PDM; the rest are part of the 'Under 19 team'," he added.

Lashing out at the Opposition, Sheikh Rasheed said they were still thinking 10 years behind, adding that people do not change their positions and stances based on jalsas alone.