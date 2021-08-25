Lahore reports five cases of rape in last 24 hours: police

People carry signs against a gang rape that occurred along a highway and to condemn violence against women and girls, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan September 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: Five incidents of rape have been reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing the police.



According to the police, all cases of rape have been registered at different police stations across the city.

In the Johar Town area, a man identified as Maqbool allegedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, whose case was registered on the complaint of the suspect's wife.



A mother of four children was allegedly raped in the Bhagatpura area within the limits of ​​Shadbagh police station, while a 10-year-old was raped by an unidentified person in Manawan, as per the police.

In the Lari Ada area, a 17-year-old girl was raped after being promised a job by an unidentified suspect, while the Nawankot police arrested a 15-year-old suspect for trying to rape a seven-year-old girl on Church Road.

Read the recent stats on violence against women in Pakistan

There has been a disturbing rise in cases of sexual violence against women in Pakistan.

According to recent stats issued by the Federal Ministry of Human Rights, despite a decline in the number of reported cases of violence against women, data from provincial helplines for women depicts a horrific state of women’s rights, especially in Sindh and Punjab.

Officials working for women’s rights in northern Sindh and southern Punjab consider the place to be “hell” for women and their rights.

The Ministry of Human Rights Toll-Free Helpline data shows Punjab contributed the most to the total complaints registered by women all over Pakistan, as the province made up to 73% of the total cases of violence against women in the country.