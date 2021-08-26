Bilal Maqsood praises Junaid Safdar's singing skills, but not too thrilled over wedding decor

 
Renowned Pakistani singer-composer Bilal Maqsood believes that the expenses of the wedding of Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar may have been paid from the money of Pakistan's taxpayers.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar on Wednesday shared a video from his nikkah ceremony, in which he is seen crooning the famous Bollywood song 'Kya hua tera waada'.

Bilal Maqsood, who is a guitarist, composer, and founding member of Strings, expressed his feelings while responding to the viral video of Nawaz Sharif's grandson, who won hearts with his singing talent at his wedding reception.

The artist appears to be enthralled by Junaid Safdar, who beautifully sang the evergreen Bollywood song 'Kya hua tera waada'. However, the lavish party arrangements did not go down well with him as he thinks it was probably paid for with taxpayers money.

Taking to his Instagram story, Maqsood shared the viral video and captioned it: “Some of the flowers in the background might be from my tax money. But I have to give this guy full marks for his singing.”

Bilal Maqsood's remarks received a quick thrashing from Pakistani model and television actress Areeba Habib. She asked Maqsood to "be positive" and not "drag kids into this."

She also said, "We are still paying taxes with zero return. But, phir bhi dil hai Pakistani [After all, my heart is Pakistani]."

Showbiz and lifestyle platform Galaxy Lollywood shared the viral video, likening the new groom to his uncle, Hamza Shahbaz. The post was captioned: "Junaid Safdar once again seen following instructions of his beloved uncle, @hamza.shehbaz.sharif." 

The video soon went viral on the internet, across several social media platforms. And it seems Junaid's hidden talent has won the hearts of Pakistani celebrities alike.

Junaid's nikkah with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif, was solemnised on Sunday during a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough Hotel in London.

