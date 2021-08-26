 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Reuters

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to shake hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to shake hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, June 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters

  • China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin discuss Afghanistan.
  • In call with Putin, Xi reiterates China's position of non-interference and of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and independence.
  • Putin says Russia wants to work with China to fight terrorism and drugs smuggling and to prevent security risks from "spilling out" of Afghanistan.

BEIJING: Chinese and Russian leaders discussed Afghanistan on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, but did not echo the G7's call for the Taliban to allow people to flee the country after Aug. 31, as desperate crowds left behind by the withdrawal of U.S. troops continue to fear for their safety.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on Afghanistan in a call on Wednesday, a day after leaders of the Group of Seven countries met to discuss the crisis.

China and Russia are not part of the G7, a grouping of rich democracies which includes the United States and Britain.

Related items

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States expects to finish evacuations by Aug. 31. The Taliban said all foreign evacuations from the country must be completed by then.

The G7 leaders agreed on Tuesday to press the Taliban to allow safe passage to Afghans wanting to leave after Aug. 31.

In the call with Putin on Wednesday, Xi reiterated China's position of non-interference and of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty and independence, China's People's Daily reported.

The report said Putin told Xi he shares China's positions and interests in Afghanistan and he is willing to work with China to "prevent foreign forces from interfering and destroying" Afghanistan.

Xi urged all parties in Afghanistan to build an open and inclusive political framework, implement moderate, stable policies and cut ties with all terrorist groups.

Putin said Russia also wants to work with China to fight terrorism and drugs smuggling and to prevent the security risks from "spilling out" of Afghanistan.

More From World:

Indian Air Force's fighter jet MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

Indian Air Force's fighter jet MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan
Afghan Taliban captured over 100 Mi-17 helicopters since takeover, says Russia

Afghan Taliban captured over 100 Mi-17 helicopters since takeover, says Russia
Afghans rush to flee Taliban as hopes emerge for more time

Afghans rush to flee Taliban as hopes emerge for more time
Up to 1,500 Americans may still need evacuating from Afghanistan: Blinken

Up to 1,500 Americans may still need evacuating from Afghanistan: Blinken
Passengers from Pakistan transiting through Dubai need to take rapid PCR tests

Passengers from Pakistan transiting through Dubai need to take rapid PCR tests
WhatsApp rolls out new sound effects update for users

WhatsApp rolls out new sound effects update for users
Evacuation of US troops priority in last two days of Kabul operation: Pentagon

Evacuation of US troops priority in last two days of Kabul operation: Pentagon
Turkey's military begins pulling out of Afghanistan

Turkey's military begins pulling out of Afghanistan
Taliban tell Germany 'Afghans with legal papers will be able to travel beyond August 31'

Taliban tell Germany 'Afghans with legal papers will be able to travel beyond August 31'
British Deputy High Commissioner pledges to raise funds for TCF with London Marathon

British Deputy High Commissioner pledges to raise funds for TCF with London Marathon

Coronavirus vaccine protection wanes within six months: researchers

Coronavirus vaccine protection wanes within six months: researchers
Tajikistan accepts Pakistan's proposal to adopt cohesive approach on Afghan situation

Tajikistan accepts Pakistan's proposal to adopt cohesive approach on Afghan situation

Latest

view all