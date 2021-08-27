 
Pakistan wants to work with Iran in all areas: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Iranian President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciates President Raisi for Iran’s consistent support on Kashmir issue.
  • Qureshi briefs Iran's president about Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.
  • The foreign minister emphasises on importance of continued consultations among Afghanistan's neighbours.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan desires to work with Iran in all areas to further strengthen fraternal ties, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated while speaking to President of Iran, Seyed Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran on Friday. 

According to a statement issued, Qureshi briefed President Raisi on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and apprised him of Pakistan’s perspective and underlined a coordinated approach.

Shedding light on the way forward, he said, “It is important for the neighbours of Afghanistan for continued consultations on the way forward as peace in Afghanistan would lead to economic and political benefits for the region.”

During his meeting, the minister conveyed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi from the Pakistani leadership over his victory in the presidential election and over him receiving the Parliament’s endorsement on the Cabinet.

Qureshi thanked President Raisi for Iran’s consistent support on the Kashmir issue, especially from the country's supreme leaders.

Welcoming the foreign minister, President Raisi recalled excellent bilateral ties between the two countries. He appreciated Qureshi’s visit for strengthening the regional approach in the wake of the situation in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Afghanistan would achieve peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended the invitation, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Raisi, urging him to visit Pakistan. President Raisi accepted the invitation.

The meeting was part of the foreign minister's two-day visit to four countries — Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran — to promote a coordinated regional approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

According to the foreign office, the four-nation tour of the Pakistani minister is being considered important amid the tense situation in the war-torn country and the ongoing talks to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan after the ouster of the Ashraf Ghani government.

Qureshi was accompanied by Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement added.

