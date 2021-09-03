 
Friday Sep 03 2021
Katy Perry shares how it is like raising daughter Daisy Dove

Friday Sep 03, 2021

Katy Perry got candid about what it is like being a mother to her one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Speaking in the first issue of LVR Magazine, the songstress spoke about her approach to parenting with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO scratching at me just a hot bit," she told the outlet regarding to welcoming her daughter during the pandemic. 

"Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for."

Even as Orlando is packed with a busy schedule, she makes sure to be around him so that their daughter is never far away from their father.

"We visit him a lot, and I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller," she said. "She points at things and says 'da,' to which I say, 'yes, that is a cat,' or 'that is a tree.'"

Describing her bundle of joy, the singer said that her baby is "adaptable and happy," which makes her life much easier. 

"Her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won't be that mom. All that matters is that everyone is happy," she said, adding that she loves having the "opportunity to do [parenting] in a way that one hopes it was done for them, maybe better. I don't know if anyone gets it right."

 "You have to be smart and exercise the word 'no,'. Everything I do, I give it overwhelming 100 percent."

