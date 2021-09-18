 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Taliban fighters play dodgem cars on office chairs

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

A new video has emerged on social media showing battle hardened Taliban fighters de-stressing by using office chairs as makeshift dodgem cars.

The video was shared by BBC journalist Zia Shahreyar on Twitter.

In the video, three Taliban fighters can be seen sitting on wheeled chairs and hitting each other with the help of the chairs while a person films them.

Many pictures and videos have emerged since the fall of Kabul of Taliban fighters reliving their stolen childhood in public parks and amusement park rides.

An Afghan broadcaster shared a picture of some armed Taliban fighters enjoying a boat ride on the Amir Lake in Bamyan, Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Taliban fighters were seen at a Kabul amusement park, enjoying some of its attractions, including a bumper car game and shooting game.

The amusement park had been noticeably empty since the Taliban took power back in August and like many other venues it has now been taken over by the new government.

