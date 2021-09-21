 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan wants developed countries to raise climate ambitions

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

PM Imran Khan addresses the international climate moot. Photo Radio Pakistan
PM Imran Khan addresses the international climate moot. Photo Radio Pakistan

  • PM expresses concern over unrealised climate finance pledges by the developed countries.
  • "Pakistan remains fully committed to play its leadership role in addressing the global challenge of climate change," says PM Imran Khan. 
  • Pakistan has replaced two planned 2,600MW coal power plants with hydropower projects, says PM. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on developed countries around the world to follow the agreements of the Paris Agreement on climate change, saying that it is important for them to ensure their climate ambitions, both for emissions reduction and increased financial flows to the developing countries.

The prime minister expressed concern over unrealised climate finance pledges by the developed countries. He suggested that initiatives such as debt-for-nature swap would create fiscal space for the developing countries for enhanced climate actions.

“In its quest to be a part of the solution, Pakistan remains fully committed to play its leadership role in addressing the global challenge of climate change through cooperative and constructive engagement,” he said while addressing the informal closed meeting of heads of state and government on climate change through a video link.

The meeting was convened jointly by the prime minister of the UK and the United Nations Secretary General on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Twenty-five heads of state and government were invited for the leaders’ informal gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to climate change and shared that addressing its impact was a major priority of his government.

In this regard, he informed the leaders about the key national initiatives, including the success of the flagship 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project and the clean energy target of 60% by 2030.

He also highlighted that Pakistan had replaced two planned 2,600MW coal power plants with hydropower projects as part of its efforts towards climate-sensitive economic growth and development.

The objective of the meeting was to deliver a shared political understanding and vision on what needs to be delivered in the lead-up to and at the forthcoming Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in Glasgow, to be held in November 2021.

Originally published in The News

More From Pakistan:

Passing the buck: Injured Karachi teenager dies after three major hospitals deny treatment

Passing the buck: Injured Karachi teenager dies after three major hospitals deny treatment
Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan

Govt refuses to share details of gifts received by PM Imran Khan
Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in two months
FM Qureshi wants world to support Afghanistan, unfreeze assets

FM Qureshi wants world to support Afghanistan, unfreeze assets
NEPRA seeks report from K-Electric on overbilling: vice-chairman

NEPRA seeks report from K-Electric on overbilling: vice-chairman
WATCH: 'No money for petrol,' JUI-F lawmakers says after reaching assembly in rickshaw

WATCH: 'No money for petrol,' JUI-F lawmakers says after reaching assembly in rickshaw
No family should go through it: Noor Mukadam's sister urges people to join Islamabad protest

No family should go through it: Noor Mukadam's sister urges people to join Islamabad protest
Karachi: Matric board expected to announce results in first week of October

Karachi: Matric board expected to announce results in first week of October
'How many notices have been sent to Maryam, Fazl?' Azam Swati lashes out at ECP

'How many notices have been sent to Maryam, Fazl?' Azam Swati lashes out at ECP
In memory of Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal

In memory of Brigadier Nadeem Iqbal
More people tasked with New Zealand's security than their forces combined: Rasheed

More people tasked with New Zealand's security than their forces combined: Rasheed
Sindh urges Center to allow entry of air ambulance for Umar Sharif

Sindh urges Center to allow entry of air ambulance for Umar Sharif

Latest

view all