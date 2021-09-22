 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
AFP

Two Taliban fighters, one civilian killed in Jalalabad attack

By
AFP

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

People gathered at the site of the attack in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan — AFP
People gathered at the site of the attack in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan — AFP

  • The attack in Jalalabad city is the latest on Taliban targets in Nangarhar province.
  • Nangarhar province for years was the main operating base of Daesh Khorasan.
  • A Taliban official confirmed the attack, but said the dead were all civilians.

JALALABAD, AFGHANISTAN: Two Taliban fighters and a civilian were shot dead by gunmen in an armed attack at a checkpoint in eastern Afghanistan, sources within the security and witnesses said Wednesday.

The attack in Jalalabad city is the latest on Taliban targets in Nangarhar province, which for years was the main operating base of Daesh’s Afghanistan chapter.

A security source and witnesses said unidentified gunmen in a rickshaw attacked a checkpoint in Ghawchak district of Jalalabad and killed two Taliban guards and a civilian bystander.

A Taliban official confirmed the attack, but said the dead were all civilians.

In another incident, local residents told AFP that two Taliban fighters were injured while trying to defuse an improvised explosive device in Jalalabad.

Further details were not immediately available.

Daesh Khorasan, a local branch of the extremist group, claimed responsibility for several weekend attacks in Jalalabad that killed at least two people.

They were the first deadly blasts since the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30.

Daesh-K also claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.

Although both Daesh and the Taliban are militant groups, they differ on the issues of religion and strategy, which has led to bloody fighting between the two.

More From World:

Qureshi conveys concern to EU high representative over unwarranted references to Pakistan

Qureshi conveys concern to EU high representative over unwarranted references to Pakistan
Police seek man for punching nurse over wife's COVID-19 shot

Police seek man for punching nurse over wife's COVID-19 shot
Pakistan's GSP Plus status to continue; six new conventions introduced

Pakistan's GSP Plus status to continue; six new conventions introduced
New Zealand may not get to zero COVID-19 cases again: director-general heath

New Zealand may not get to zero COVID-19 cases again: director-general heath
Biden says US not seeking 'Cold War' as he vows to lead

Biden says US not seeking 'Cold War' as he vows to lead
Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly: UN spokesman

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly: UN spokesman
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mingles with supporters after narrow win, expresses gratitude

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mingles with supporters after narrow win, expresses gratitude
Palestinian state 'best way' to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden at UN

Palestinian state 'best way' to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden at UN
EU rules out legitimacy of Taliban govt, seeks compliance of benchmarks

EU rules out legitimacy of Taliban govt, seeks compliance of benchmarks
Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck

Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck
Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid praises PM Imran Khan for peace efforts in Afghanistan

Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid praises PM Imran Khan for peace efforts in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia ready to offer 'good offices' to ease India-Pakistan tensions

Saudi Arabia ready to offer 'good offices' to ease India-Pakistan tensions

Latest

view all