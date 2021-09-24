Kelly Clarkson releases brand new breakup song ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’

 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Friday Sep 24, 2021

Singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson has finally released her official song from an upcoming Holiday album titled Christmas Isn’t Canceled.

The song dives into a post-breakup reality where Clarkson sings about how her ex has “ruined all my favourite things” but will not “take Christmas from me.”

The song’s chorus also includes lyrics, “This year Christmas won't be quite so blue/And I'm gonna shout too much and dance in the snow/Drink just enough to let us go/Christmas isn't cancelled, just you.”

Check it out below:

Ahead of the press release for the single, Clarkson claimed, “My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally 'when Christmas comes around'.”

“Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.”


