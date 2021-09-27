 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Reuters

Russian FM Lavrov says Taliban recognition not on the agenda

By
Reuters

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Russias Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with San Marinos Foreign Minister Luca Beccari in Moscow, Russia, on September 13, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following talks with San Marino's Foreign Minister Luca Beccari in Moscow, Russia, on September 13, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

  • Lavrov speaks on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the UN General Assembly.
  • Taliban FM Muttaqi nominates the group's spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador. 
  • UN Chief Guterres says the Taliban's desire for int. recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive govt.

UNITED NATIONS: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the question of international recognition of the Taliban was not currently “on the table”. 

Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the UN General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a UN envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan's seat at the world body.

"The question of international recognition of the Taliban at the present juncture is not on the table," Lavrov told a news conference.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday nominated the group's Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last month.

Ghulam Isaczai, the current UN ambassador who represents the Afghan government ousted by the Taliban, has also asked to renew his UN accreditation.

Russia is a member of a nine-member UN credentials committee — along with China and the United States — which will deal with the competing claims on Afghanistan's UN seat later this year.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the Taliban's desire for international recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.

When the Taliban last ruled between 1996 and 2001 the ambassador of the Afghan government they toppled remained the UN representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.

More From World:

Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid appreciates Pakistan for supporting Afghanistan internationally

Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid appreciates Pakistan for supporting Afghanistan internationally
Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems: Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey plans to buy more Russian defence systems: Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Twitter removes blue verification badge from Afghan government accounts

Twitter removes blue verification badge from Afghan government accounts
Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi, UAE, Oman: Razak Dawood

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi, UAE, Oman: Razak Dawood
We don't want conflict and wouldn't take initiative to create one: Afghan FM

We don't want conflict and wouldn't take initiative to create one: Afghan FM
How does Germany’s complex electoral system work?

How does Germany’s complex electoral system work?
Germans brace for one of the most unpredictable elections in recent history

Germans brace for one of the most unpredictable elections in recent history
Saudi Arabia announces 600 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students

Saudi Arabia announces 600 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students
Pakistan waives off sales tax on import of fruits from Afghanistan

Pakistan waives off sales tax on import of fruits from Afghanistan
With wary eye on China, Quad leaders stress for free Indo-Pacific

With wary eye on China, Quad leaders stress for free Indo-Pacific
India plans to export 8 million COVID-19 jabs in October

India plans to export 8 million COVID-19 jabs in October
OIC seeks immediate action to improve human rights situation in IOJK

OIC seeks immediate action to improve human rights situation in IOJK

Latest

view all