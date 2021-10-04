Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry at the peak of his ‘partying’ phase

American journalist Kate Couric has opened up about her meeting with Prince Harry in her new memoir.

In the freshly-released memoir titled, Going There, the TV presenter recalled her meeting with the Duke of Sussex in 2012 when, according to her, he was in his “wild-oat sowing phase.”

Couric had interviewed Harry during a polo match in Brazil in 2012, which was later aired to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.

In her book, she noted that the young royal was in his partying phase during the time he was interviewed, as she writes that the smell of alcohol and cigarettes seemed to “ooze out of every pore in his body.”

Harry had opened up about that phase as well during his recent Apple TV docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something,” he had said.