 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry at the peak of his ‘partying’ phase

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry at the peak of his ‘partying’ phase
Katie Couric recalls meeting Prince Harry at the peak of his ‘partying’ phase

American journalist Kate Couric has opened up about her meeting with Prince Harry in her new memoir.

In the freshly-released memoir titled, Going There, the TV presenter recalled her meeting with the Duke of Sussex in 2012 when, according to her, he was in his “wild-oat sowing phase.”

Couric had interviewed Harry during a polo match in Brazil in 2012, which was later aired to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.

In her book, she noted that the young royal was in his partying phase during the time he was interviewed, as she writes that the smell of alcohol and cigarettes seemed to “ooze out of every pore in his body.”

Harry had opened up about that phase as well during his recent Apple TV docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something,” he had said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles looking to pay Prince William £700k in rent as King: report

Prince Charles looking to pay Prince William £700k in rent as King: report
Insiders say Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have hit the pause button on divorce

Insiders say Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have hit the pause button on divorce
Britney Spears needs time to 'heal' from decade-long conservatorship battle

Britney Spears needs time to 'heal' from decade-long conservatorship battle

Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar

Hermes hosts fashion show at Paris airport hangar
Reese Witherspoon's tears prove art truly feeds her soul

Reese Witherspoon's tears prove art truly feeds her soul
Princess Diana faced the same bullying claims that Meghan Markle is fighting now

Princess Diana faced the same bullying claims that Meghan Markle is fighting now
Billie Eilish says she almost skipped a Texas show over the state’s abortion laws

Billie Eilish says she almost skipped a Texas show over the state’s abortion laws

Grimes says she was trolling the paparazzi with Karl Marx photo

Grimes says she was trolling the paparazzi with Karl Marx photo
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite at screening of George Clooney's new film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite at screening of George Clooney's new film
Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one’s business

Billie Eilish says her sexuality is no one’s business
Princess Diana's death was an 'inconceivable tragedy' to Meghan Markle

Princess Diana's death was an 'inconceivable tragedy' to Meghan Markle

Latest

view all