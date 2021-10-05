 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Sacrifices of martyrs won’t go waste: COAS Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: file
  • COAS confers military awards to army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services.
  • Says there is no cause more noble than laying ones life for defence of motherland and sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain.
  • COAS lauds brave families of martyrs for supreme sacrifices rendered for country.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the sacrifices of the country's martyrs will not go waste, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief said this while conferring military awards to army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation during a ceremony held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

As many as 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 12 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members, said the ISPR.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis, the COAS said, “We owe [the] peace and stability of our country to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are our real heroes.”

He said that there is no cause more noble than laying ones life for the defence of one's motherland and that sacrifices of the country's martyrs will not go in vain.

The COAS lauded the brave families of the martyrs for the supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.

