 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Rami Malek revealed how he calmed his nerves when talking to Prince William, Kate

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Rami Malek revealed how he calmed his nerves when talking to Prince William, Kate
Rami Malek revealed how he calmed his nerves when talking to Prince William, Kate

Hollywood star Rami Malek is rubbing shoulders with the British royals and he has some tricks on how to talk to the future king and queen.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor spoke about the release of his new film, No Time to Die and how he got a chance to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton at Royal Albert Hall in London at the film’s premier.

"For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them,” Malek said.

"I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you,” he shared.

"But it is nice to just say, 'How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,' so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine,” he went on to say.

"I got to gage their reaction from their body language. Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish becomes youngest person to headline Glastonbury music festival

Billie Eilish becomes youngest person to headline Glastonbury music festival
Elliot Page's Paris Fashion Week look gets social media talking

Elliot Page's Paris Fashion Week look gets social media talking
Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship

Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship
Royal nanny does not 'mess around' when caring for George, Charlotte, Louis

Royal nanny does not 'mess around' when caring for George, Charlotte, Louis
Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure

Derek Hough sits out of DWTS show over possible Covid-19 exposure
Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

Lizzo under fire for lavishing praises on alleged abuser Chris Brown

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales

'No Time to Die' opens with $121 mn in international box office sales
Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'

Thai cave saga to be depicted in new film 'The Rescue'
Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Maluma speaks up about Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Sophie Wessex says ‘women are even more fabulous in our 50s’

Sophie Wessex says ‘women are even more fabulous in our 50s’
Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Sophia Bush ‘open’ to possibility of bringing back ‘One Tree Hill’ for a reboot

Sophia Bush ‘open’ to possibility of bringing back ‘One Tree Hill’ for a reboot

Latest

view all