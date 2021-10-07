 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 07 2021
Barbados will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state in November

Thursday Oct 07, 2021

Barbados is all set to cut its colonial ties with the British monarchy as it becomes a Republic next month and remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.

The first president of the new Republic of Barbados will be Sandra Mason.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," the Caribbean island nation's government said last month.

The aimed to complete the process in time for the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, in November 2021.

According to BBC, a speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state.

"This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving," the speech read.

Reacting to the speech, Buckingham Palace said that it was a matter for the government and people of Barbados.

