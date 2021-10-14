Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS

COAS Gen Bajwa on Thursday visits Army Air Defence Centre in Karachi.

Commander of Army Air Defence Lt Gen Hamood uz Zaman Khan briefs COAS about strategic weapon system.

COAS says Pakistan–China strategic partnership and defence collaboration is a factor of stability in region.

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that the exemplary synergy between the Pakistan Air Force and the Army Air Defence Centre makes the country’s defence impregnable.

The COAS was in Karachi to visit the Army Air Defence Centre. During the visit, he also laid a floral wreath at the Shu'hada monument, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



Later, he witnessed the commissioning of the state-of-the-art, Chinese origin HQ-9/P HIMADS (high to medium air defence system) into Pakistan Army Air Defence. The Commander of the Army Air Defence Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan briefed the COAS about strategic weapon system.

The induction of HIMADS will significantly enhance the Comprehensive Layered Integrated Air Defence (CLIAD) shield of aerial frontiers of Pakistan as the system is fully integrated through a well-knit digitised system on its inventory. Capable of intercepting multiple air targets including aircraft, cruise missiles, and beyond visual range weapons at ranges over 100 kilometres with a single shot kill probability, HQ-9/P is considered as a strategic long-range surface to air missile (SAM) with remarkable flexibility and precision.

Speaking at the occasion, COAS said that the induction of high-tech systems will make Pakistan’s air defence impenetrable in the emerging threat scenario. Highlighting the criticality of air defence in the overall defence of the motherland, the COAS said that the exemplary synergy between Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army Air Defence makes the country’s air defence impregnable. Pakistan–China strategic partnership and defence collaboration is a factor of stability in the region, the COAS remarked.

Senior officials from China were also present on the occasion.