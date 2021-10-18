Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals baby boy's name

Former president Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced the name of her newborn son on Monday.

Bakhtawar took to Instagram to let the people know her son's name.

The caption of Bakhtawar's post starts with the baby boy's name, "Mir Hakim Mahmood Chaudhry".

"Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry. Named after my late maternal uncle Mir & my late paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari," wrote Bakhtawar.

Bakhtawar told her Instagram followers that she has named Mir Hakim after her maternal uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari.

Apart from revealing his name, Bakhtawar also prayed to the Almighty to make the name a blessing for her son and make him a child who fears Him and "is devoted to his parents and religion".

Bakhtawar gave birth to her firstborn on October 10.