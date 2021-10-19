 
world
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
AFP

New Zealand reports highest COVID-19 cases in single day

By
AFP

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

People visit a COVID-19 testing station. Photo: file/AFP
People visit a COVID-19 testing station. Photo: file/AFP 
  • New Zealand reports Tuesday the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day. 
  • Health authorities announces 94 new virus cases, exceeding the previous daily record of 89 set in April last year.
  • Delta variant was first found in New Zealand in mid-August.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported Tuesday the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic as the Delta-variant showed no signs of easing.

Health authorities announced 94 new virus cases, exceeding the previous daily record of 89 set in April last year during the first wave of Covid-19 infections.

While case numbers remain low by most international standards, they have been steadily growing since the highly transmissible Delta variant was first found in New Zealand in mid-August.

Related items

The outbreak, centred on Auckland, has forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to drop her core policy goal of eliminating the virus in favour of ramping up vaccination efforts.

The centre-left leader is set to unveil a new strategy on Friday that will allow for greater freedoms once vaccination targets have been reached.

Around two-thirds of the eligible population have now been fully inoculated.

"We know that vaccinations are already making a significant difference to the outbreak in Auckland, but so too are people following the rules," Ardern told reporters.

Before the arrival of Delta, New Zealand won widespread praise for its hardline approach, which involved strict lockdowns, rigorous contact tracing and tight border restrictions.

The measures paid off, with just 28 deaths in a population of five million and domestic life near normal for long periods.

But Ardern has conceded Delta was a "game-changer", spreading at a rate too fast for contract-tracers to keep up.

More From World:

Ex-US president Trump moves court to keep records on Capitol attack secret

Ex-US president Trump moves court to keep records on Capitol attack secret
‘New phase of Afghan policy’: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad steps down

‘New phase of Afghan policy’: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad steps down
Three-day FATF meeting to begin in Paris tomorrow

Three-day FATF meeting to begin in Paris tomorrow
Feminist group sues Miss France beauty contest over selection criteria

Feminist group sues Miss France beauty contest over selection criteria
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
Floods in South India leave over 20 people dead

Floods in South India leave over 20 people dead
1 killed, 7 injured in US university shooting

1 killed, 7 injured in US university shooting
Malala urges world to stand with Afghan women demanding right to education

Malala urges world to stand with Afghan women demanding right to education

Muslim woman in India forced to take off burqa in public

Muslim woman in India forced to take off burqa in public
Turkish President Erdogan says US proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment

Turkish President Erdogan says US proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment
In pictures: Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

In pictures: Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing
'Why can't we study?' - Afghan girls still barred from school

'Why can't we study?' - Afghan girls still barred from school

Latest

view all