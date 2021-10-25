Banned organisation's protest: Govt does not want confrontation, says Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed holds a news conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Govt has an understanding with TLP, says Sheikh Rasheed.

Saad Rizvi "more cooperative" compared to others, says interior minister.

Sheikh Rasheed lavishes praise on skipper Babar Azam, Pakistan cricket team.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Monday said that the government does not want confrontation with anyone.

The minister was holding a press conference where he spoke about the government's negotiations with the outlawed organisation, whose supporters have been holding protests in a few cities of the country.

"Our negotiations with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) went very well," he said. "I am heading the negotiating team on Saad Rizvi's insistence."



He said the government has reached an "understanding" with the TLP, adding that he had found the party's leader Saad Rizvi "more cooperative" compared to others.

"We will guard the commitment that we made to the TLP," he said. "We are holding talks with the TLP on the Fourth Schedule, cases [against the party's leadership] and the ban [on the party]," he said.

The minister clarified that the government was not interested in a confrontation with any organisation, adding that "no one should damage public property as well."

Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan will return from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan on Tuesday, adding that all matters relating to negotiations with the TLP will be discussed with the premier in the meeting.

Rasheed said he had requested that the Punjab government should hold negotiations with the TLP.

The minister also lavished praises on the Pakistan cricket team and skipper Babar Azam, saying that Men in Green had defeated India convincingly in the World Cup encounter.

Rasheed said for him, Sunday night's game was the final of the T20 World Cup, adding that he "does not care what happens in the match against New Zealand" and other subsequent matches involving Pakistan.