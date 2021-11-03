 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Kylie Jenner fuels marriage rumours with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner left fans in frenzy after she stepped out wearing a ring on her wedding finger on Tuesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fueled marriage rumours as she was seen wearing a diamond band in Los Angeles later that day.

She was seen with her growing belly, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her on again off again boyfriend Travis Scoot are expecting their second child together, along with the couple’s first daughter Stormi.

The beauty mogul was set to take a private flight, just hours after she shared that the rapper got her, Stormi matching diamond rings.

Kylie was donning an all-black look as she chose to wear baggy layers and slides for comfort. 

Take a look:

Photo DailyMail
Photo DailyMail 


