 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
MAMumtaz Alvi

Negotiations with TTP mandate of Parliament: Senator Raza Rabbani

By
MAMumtaz Alvi

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

A view of Senate. File
A view of Senate. File
  • Issue of talks with TTP echoes in Senate.
  • Information on starting negotiations with TTP disclosed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's interview with Turkish television channel, says former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani.
  • Says government has no mandate to hold negotiations with terrorist organisations.

ISLAMABAD: Negotiations with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was the mandate of Parliament, insisted ex-chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, calling into question the issue of negotiations with terror outfits.

Senator Rabbani asserted that the government had no mandate to hold such negotiations. A joint sitting was summoned and an hour later postponed, he pointed out, as per a report in The News. “All the decisions on national security are neither being taken from the platform of Parliament nor it is being taken into confidence,” he was quoted as saying.

Related items

He said the Parliament was not taken into confidence on the decision to give air corridor to the United States and the information came from the US Congress.

Similarly, he pointed out that information on starting negotiations with the TTP was disclosed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's interview with a Turkish television channel.

He said the premier spoke about the negotiations with TTP and there was a statement after that on ceasefire, but that there were several incidents during this period and security forces personnel were attacked and lost lives during the so-called ceasefire.

“Today, again, it is being stated that a ceasefire has been observed but if negotiations are to be held, then Parliament should be taken into confidence and if such an exercise is held outside, then this will not be acceded to by Parliament,” he maintained.

“The government has no mandate to hold negotiations with terrorist organisations, as it is the mandate of Parliament. If it empowers the government, only then it can hold negotiations,” he emphasised.

While Rabbani was speaking, some treasury senators rose and kept speaking without having the floor. 

PTI Senator Dost Muhammad regretted that despite raising the issue of landmines in Waziristan in the Senate through a calling attention notice, which injured and killed innocent women, children, besides damaging livestock, the government appeared totally unmoved. 

He also lamented that he had raised a written question with the Ministry of Interior, which responded by saying that no reply was received.

A National Party senator raised the issue of a strike by students of the Balochistan University against the disappearance of two students from the university two days back. He said that the incidents of missing persons and human rights were assuming alarming proportions while negotiations were being held with TTP.

The House will now meet again Friday morning.

More From Pakistan:

Opposition claims victory as govt postpones joint Parliament sitting

Opposition claims victory as govt postpones joint Parliament sitting
‘Kaptaan bhag gaya’: Bilawal taunts govt for opting out of joint Parliament session

‘Kaptaan bhag gaya’: Bilawal taunts govt for opting out of joint Parliament session
UK pledges to play role in further improving cooperation with Pakistan

UK pledges to play role in further improving cooperation with Pakistan

Malala Yousafzai's husband showers praise on new life partner

Malala Yousafzai's husband showers praise on new life partner
Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Digital Youth Summit to kick off in Peshawar on November 13

Digital Youth Summit to kick off in Peshawar on November 13
New US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Pakistan: official

New US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Pakistan: official
FM Qureshi to inaugurate Troika Plus meeting on November 11

FM Qureshi to inaugurate Troika Plus meeting on November 11
Govt postpones joint parliament session

Govt postpones joint parliament session
Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer asks for settlement with Noor's family

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer asks for settlement with Noor's family
Pakistan looks forward to enhance multi-domain relations with EU: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan looks forward to enhance multi-domain relations with EU: Gen Bajwa
PM Imran Khan censures ECP over opposition to EVMs

PM Imran Khan censures ECP over opposition to EVMs

Latest

view all