Those responsible for APS massacre are enemies of humanity: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Photo: File

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar criticised the government's move to hold talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Friday, saying that those who are responsible for the Army Public School (APS) massacre are "enemies of humanity".

In a tweet, the PPP leader said that even wars and enmities speak out against harming women, children and the elderly.

"These are also the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," he said.

"In this context, those responsible for the APS massacre are not only terrorists but also enemies of humanity, and there is no forgiveness for enemies of humanity," he added.

Govt, TTP reach agreement

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry earlier this week announced that the government of Pakistan and the banned TTP have agreed to a complete ceasefire under the peace talks.

The minister made the statement while informing the media about the recent developments in the talks between the government and the banned TTP.

He had said that the negotiations with the TTP, mentioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview on October 1, 2021, have started and both sides have agreed to an absolute ceasefire under a deal.

Fawad had said that the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan has played the role of the mediator in the peace talks.

“The government-TTP talks will be in accordance with the laws and Constitution of Pakistan,” Fawad had said, adding that none of the governments in Pakistan can hold talks against the law.

The ceasefire would be extended keeping in view the progress of the talks, he had said, adding that the state's sovereignty and national security will be kept in view while the individuals of the relevant areas — where the TTP operated — will be taken into confidence during the peace talks.