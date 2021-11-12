COAS Gen Bajwa meets US, China, and Russian diplomats to discuss Afghanistan

US Special Representative on Afghanistan Thomas West (L) and COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (R). — ISPR

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday had separate meetings with the envoys of the United States, Russia, and China after the conclusion of the Troika Plus meet which was happening in Islamabad to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The meetings took place at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Per the military's media wing, during all the three meeting, the COAS and the foreign envoys discussed matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the respective countries.

Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with the US, China, and Russian, Gen Bajwa told the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, China's Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, and Russia's Zamir Kabulov, respectively.



The COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid the looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.



The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and the role in regional stability. He pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement said.