The Donkey King ready to rule cinemas in China

KARACHI: Geo Films and Talisman Studios have announced that "The Donkey King", the highest grossing Pakistani animated film by director Aziz Jindani, is set to become the first film from the country in recent times to get a wide theatrical release in China on November 19, 2021.

"The Donkey King" has already been a global ambassador for Pakistani cinema with a dubbed theatrical release in over 10 other countries including Spain, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Turkey, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Ukraine, Kazakhastan and Taiwan.

"We are ecstatic to see our film receive global appreciation across countries. The theatrical release in China is the final frontier in this journey. We hope that this unlocks doors for the release of more Pakistani films in China in future," said Jindani.

"The Donkey King" is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October, 2018, and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.



The original version features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs247.5 million at the domestic box office over the course of a theatrical run that ran over 25 weeks.