IHC grants more time to NAB for arguments on appeals in Avenfield reference

Islamabad High Court. Photo: file

IHC gives more time to the NAB for arguments on appeals challenging the conviction of PML-N's Maryam Nawaz and her husband.

Maryam Nawaz's counsel says the reference was filed against his client without evidence on the directives of the NAB chairman.

Justice Aamer Farooq asks if a father wants to gift something to his daughter, whether he would do it after asking her.

ISLAMABAD: After finding some flaws in the prosecution’s case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday gave more time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arguments on appeals challenging the conviction of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar in Avenfield property reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the appeals.

Maryam Nawaz, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and their counsel Irfan Qadir appeared before the bench.



At the outset of the hearing, Irfan Qadir continued his arguments and said the reference was filed against his clients without evidence on the directives of the NAB chairman. There was no document on the basis of which the case was made, he said.



Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz talking to media persons after her hearing at the Islmabad High Court in Islamabad. ONLINE

‘Prosecution has to prove the ownership of the accused with evidence instead of hearsay’



During the hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq asked if a father wants to gift something to his daughter, whether he would do it after asking her. He remarked that the ownership of the property was hidden under offshore companies and the prosecution has to prove the ownership of the accused with evidence instead of hearsay.

The NAB prosecutor argued that the accused had not told the source to purchase these flats. To this, Justice Kayani asked how the case was made against the daughter if the purchaser didn’t be given the sentence after conviction on basis of public impression.

The prosecution has to show the evidence of ownership which it produced before the trial court.

To a query, the lawyer said Maryam Nawaz was seven years old in 1980. To this, the NAB prosecutor said the matter is of 1993.

The court inquired whether these offshore companies were registered. The NAB prosecutor said yes and added the documents of proof were also available. The court asked how the prosecution would prove that anyone from the Sharif family was a beneficial owner of the apartments. After this, the case was adjourned till November 24.