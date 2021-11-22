 
Sugar prices drop in Pakistan

  • Price of sugar have gone down in major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad.
  • New stock of sugar is now available which has reduced the price of the sweetener in the market.
  • Sugar is being sold at Rs95-100 per kg in Karachi.

KARACHI: With the commencement of the crushing season, the prices of sugar have gone down in some major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Islamabad.

After crushing season in the markets of Sindh including Karachi, new stock of the sugar has now become available which has reduced the price of the sweetener and now sugar is being sold at Rs95-100 per kg.

In Hyderabad, sugar is being sold at Rs96 to Rs100 per kg, while in Sukkur and Gujranwala, sugar is available at Rs100 per kg. Meanwhile, sugar is not available in utility stores in Sukkur.

On the other hand, in the wholesale market of Lahore, sugar is available within a range of Rs95 to Rs110 per kg.

