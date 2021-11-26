 
Anushka Sharma stuns in latest sun-kissed photos

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma looked nothing short of a vision in her latest sun-kissed photos and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The Zero actor took to Instagram and posted her dazzling pictures, leaving fans swooning. Fans were quick to compliment their favourite star.

In the photos, Anushka flashes her million-dollar smile to the camera.

She posted the pictures with the lyrics of Bob Marley’s iconic song Sun Is Shining, however, she revealed that she forgot the lyrics.

Anushka said, “Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these…. Forgot the lyrics to this song.”

The stunning photos also left her hubby Virat Kohli in awe. He dropped a series of red heart emojis in the comment section.

The couple recently returned to Mumbai with their daughter Vamika after T20 World Cup in Dubai.


