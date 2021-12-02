 
world
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Reuters

India confirms two cases of Omicron variant

By
Reuters

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2020. — Reuters/File
Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, December 22, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • India detects cases in southern state of Karnataka.
  • The government has advised states to ramp up testing.
  • Only US has recorded more coronavirus cases than India.

BENGALURU: India has detected two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the southern state of Karnataka, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

"All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.

India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on December 15, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.

The government has advised states to ramp up testing, a week after the health ministry said a recent fall in testing could undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic.

After battling a record jump in infections and deaths in April and May, coronavirus cases have come down substantially in India, where the Delta variant is the dominant strain.

The country reported 9,765 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 34.61 million. Only the United States has reported more.

More From World:

Omicron: UN chief slams COVID-19 'travel apartheid' as unacceptable

Omicron: UN chief slams COVID-19 'travel apartheid' as unacceptable
World Bank supports using $280m in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

World Bank supports using $280m in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan
US announces first Omicron case in traveler returning from S.Africa

US announces first Omicron case in traveler returning from S.Africa
Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron case in Gulf

Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron case in Gulf
Winter and Omicron — best and worst places to be in amid variant scare

Winter and Omicron — best and worst places to be in amid variant scare
EU backs Asma Jahangir Conference after Pakistani ministers' criticism

EU backs Asma Jahangir Conference after Pakistani ministers' criticism
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of two Kashmiris in Pulwama

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of two Kashmiris in Pulwama
UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry on Dec 2

UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry on Dec 2
Afghan babies starve to death as winter descends

Afghan babies starve to death as winter descends
UK sees 22 confirmed cases of Omicron variant: health secretary

UK sees 22 confirmed cases of Omicron variant: health secretary
In talks with US delegation, Taliban seek urgent unfreezing of Afghan reserves

In talks with US delegation, Taliban seek urgent unfreezing of Afghan reserves
Taliban, Myanmar junta unlikely to be allowed representation in UN, say diplomats

Taliban, Myanmar junta unlikely to be allowed representation in UN, say diplomats

Latest

view all