 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistans most streamed local female artist list
Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list 

Famed Pakistani vocalist Aima Baig is on cloud nine as she has been named as Spotify’s most streamed local female artists in Pakistan for 2021 list.

The Baazi famed singer, who rose to fame with her debut track Kalabaaz Dil, turned to her Instagram and shared her biggest achievement.

Sharing the post, the Item Number crooner expressed gratitude towards fans and called her achievement “a dream come true.”

“Most streamed female artist Pakistan 2021. I kid you not this is all a Dream come true,” Baig wrote in the caption.


Last week, Spotify Pakistan released its general ranking of artists for 2021 and Baig has emerged as the top local female artist. The music streaming channel listed the Malang crooner among the “queens of Pakistani music.”

In July, the Groove Mera singer announced her engagement to actor Shahbaz Shigri. At the 20th Lux Style Awards, Shahbaz hinted that the two might tie the knot by the end of the year.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony
Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release

Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release
Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong
All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father

All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father
Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hit with legal complaint before wedding

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hit with legal complaint before wedding

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?
Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert

Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of 'Pathan' from December 15

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of 'Pathan' from December 15
Karachiites over age of sixty keen on getting tattoos: Tattoo artist Hussain Shah

Karachiites over age of sixty keen on getting tattoos: Tattoo artist Hussain Shah
Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials
Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor enjoy romantic dinner amid Maldives getaway

Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor enjoy romantic dinner amid Maldives getaway

Latest

view all