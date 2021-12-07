Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

Famed Pakistani vocalist Aima Baig is on cloud nine as she has been named as Spotify’s most streamed local female artists in Pakistan for 2021 list.

The Baazi famed singer, who rose to fame with her debut track Kalabaaz Dil, turned to her Instagram and shared her biggest achievement.

Sharing the post, the Item Number crooner expressed gratitude towards fans and called her achievement “a dream come true.”

“Most streamed female artist Pakistan 2021. I kid you not this is all a Dream come true,” Baig wrote in the caption.





Last week, Spotify Pakistan released its general ranking of artists for 2021 and Baig has emerged as the top local female artist. The music streaming channel listed the Malang crooner among the “queens of Pakistani music.”

In July, the Groove Mera singer announced her engagement to actor Shahbaz Shigri. At the 20th Lux Style Awards, Shahbaz hinted that the two might tie the knot by the end of the year.