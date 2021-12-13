 
world
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
AFP

Palestinian man gunned down by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

By
AFP

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Palestinian youths use a rubbish bin as a barricade, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Photo: AFP
Palestinian youths use a rubbish bin as a barricade, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Photo: AFP

  • Jamil Al-Kayyal, 31, died from bullet shots to the head. 
  • About 475,000 Israeli settlers live in fortified communities in the West Bank. 
  • Palestinians say West Bank, which Israel captured in the Six-Day War of 1967, is part of their future state. 

A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces Monday, security and medical sources confirmed. 

Palestinian sources identified the man as Jamil Al-Kayyal, 31, saying he died as a result of bullet shots to his head in the Ras Al-Ain area in the city of Nablus.

Israeli police claimed special forces officers backed up by soldiers had arrested a suspect in Nablus and seized a semi-automatic weapon.

"When the special forces finished their operation and exited the site, rioters hurled explosive devices at them from a short range, risking their lives," police said in a statement.

"The forces responded with fire toward the attackers, and appeared to have hit one of them, who was evacuated from the scene by Red Crescent" medics, the statement claimed.

While Israel does not have a permanent presence in Palestinian cities in the West Bank, forces will carry out raids and arrests there according to security needs, with clashes ensuing from time to time.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, about 475,000 Israeli settlers live in fortified communities in the West Bank, which is home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Palestinians eye the West Bank, which Israel captured in the Six-Day War of 1967, as part of their future state, while hardline Israelis, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, say it is a heartland of Jewish history.

More From World:

Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'

Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'
More than 80 dead as tornadoes ravage US

More than 80 dead as tornadoes ravage US
US tornado outbreak likely 'one of the largest' in history: Biden

US tornado outbreak likely 'one of the largest' in history: Biden
US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'
More than 70 killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other US states

More than 70 killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other US states
Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest
Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health
Blast in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon injures several

Blast in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon injures several
Politicising sports in the clash between the US and China

Politicising sports in the clash between the US and China
Over 6,000 Sikhs in Geneva vote for Khalistan Referendum despite snowstorm

Over 6,000 Sikhs in Geneva vote for Khalistan Referendum despite snowstorm
Most reported US Omicron cases have hit fully vaccinated, says CDC

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit fully vaccinated, says CDC
Man wins 'workplace accident' claim despite working from home

Man wins 'workplace accident' claim despite working from home

Latest

view all