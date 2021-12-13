Palestinian man gunned down by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

Palestinian youths use a rubbish bin as a barricade, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Photo: AFP

A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces Monday, security and medical sources confirmed.

Palestinian sources identified the man as Jamil Al-Kayyal, 31, saying he died as a result of bullet shots to his head in the Ras Al-Ain area in the city of Nablus.

Israeli police claimed special forces officers backed up by soldiers had arrested a suspect in Nablus and seized a semi-automatic weapon.

"When the special forces finished their operation and exited the site, rioters hurled explosive devices at them from a short range, risking their lives," police said in a statement.

"The forces responded with fire toward the attackers, and appeared to have hit one of them, who was evacuated from the scene by Red Crescent" medics, the statement claimed.

While Israel does not have a permanent presence in Palestinian cities in the West Bank, forces will carry out raids and arrests there according to security needs, with clashes ensuing from time to time.

Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, about 475,000 Israeli settlers live in fortified communities in the West Bank, which is home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Palestinians eye the West Bank, which Israel captured in the Six-Day War of 1967, as part of their future state, while hardline Israelis, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, say it is a heartland of Jewish history.