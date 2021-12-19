 
world
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

— Reuters
— Reuters
  • UAE has been continuously amending its laws in recent years, presenting itself as a modernising force.
  • Under the new 21+ classification the international version of movies will be shown in cinemas.
  • Last year the Gulf country lifted a ban on unmarried couples living together, loosened restrictions on alcohol and offered long-term residencies.

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates announced Sunday it will no longer censor cinematic releases, introducing a 21 and above age rating for films it classifies for mature audiences.

The UAE, which is made up of seven emirates, is considered one of the more liberal countries in the Gulf region, where movies with adult content are routinely cut or edited.

The wealthy federation has been continuously amending its laws in recent years, presenting itself as a modernising force in a largely conservative region.

The country's Media Regulatory Office said on Twitter that it had introduced a 21+ age category to its motion picture content rating system.

"According to this classification, the international version of movies will be shown in cinemas, with an emphasis on the strict following of age classification standards for audience entry," it added.

Late last year, the UAE revamped an array of laws in a social liberalisation drive designed to burnish its progressive brand.

These included lifting a ban on unmarried couples living together, loosening restrictions on alcohol and offering long-term residencies.

Earlier this month, the UAE announced it will move to a Western-style Saturday-Sunday weekend, in what experts said was an attempt to maintain its edge over rising regional competitors.

Starting on January 1, 2022, the Emirates will become the only Gulf country not to observe weekends on a Friday, the Muslim day of prayer, and Saturday.

Foreigners in the UAE make up 90% of the 10-million population.

More From World:

Malaysian emergency services, volunteers rescue 21,000 from flooding

Malaysian emergency services, volunteers rescue 21,000 from flooding
CNN shutters US offices for most workers as COVID-19 cases spike: memo

CNN shutters US offices for most workers as COVID-19 cases spike: memo
Russia prepared to 'fight' for space tourism dominion

Russia prepared to 'fight' for space tourism dominion
Pentagon documents reveal 'deeply flawed' US air war: report

Pentagon documents reveal 'deeply flawed' US air war: report
2 months on, Kashmiri student remains in jail for celebrating Pakistan's World Cup victory against India

2 months on, Kashmiri student remains in jail for celebrating Pakistan's World Cup victory against India
As Britain's Omicron cases surge, London moves to help hospitals

As Britain's Omicron cases surge, London moves to help hospitals
At least 12 dead as Philippines typhoon floods villages, uproots trees

At least 12 dead as Philippines typhoon floods villages, uproots trees
How does Saudi Arabia plan to revive Hajj and Umrah sector?

How does Saudi Arabia plan to revive Hajj and Umrah sector?
Woman allegedly slapped with fine worth INR 800,000 for giving food to dogs

Woman allegedly slapped with fine worth INR 800,000 for giving food to dogs
Indian women's rights body slams politician for 'disgusting' rape remark

Indian women's rights body slams politician for 'disgusting' rape remark
Omicron rewrites COVID plan for 2022

Omicron rewrites COVID plan for 2022
Russia's richest woman rules out parting with a slice of Wildberries pie

Russia's richest woman rules out parting with a slice of Wildberries pie

Latest

view all