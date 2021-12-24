 
entertainment
Camila Cabello sings for Joe Biden at The White House before Christmas

Camila Cabello is serenading US President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden with special Christmas carols.

he 24-year-old was invited to The White House on Tuesday, where newly-single Cabello sung to the famous I'll Be Home For Christmas.

The Havana hitmaker later shared glimpses from her visit on Instagram this Thursday.

"Such an incredible honor to perform again at the white house. wishing you all a wonderful holiday with your loved ones," captioned Vabello alongside her clip.

For the night, the songstress slipped into a gorgeous red outfit paying ode to her Latino origins.

For the unversed, this isn't Cabello's first performance of the kind. The singer also had the honour to perform for Michelle Obama's Lets Move campaign during the White House's Easter Egg Roll in 2015. 

