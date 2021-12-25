US will waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other visas in 2022

Representational image of an official issuing visa. Photo: Stock file

US announces to waive in-person interview requirement for a variety of visa applicants in 2022.

State Department will also help reduce visa wait times throughout next year.

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories.

In response to rising fears regarding COVID-19 cases, the US has stated that for the entire year of 2022, it will waive the in-person interview requirement for a variety of visa applicants, including H-1B workers and students.

The US is taking these temporary steps to further commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority, a State Department statement said Thursday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity," it said. "As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority."

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, student exchange visitors, as well as athletes, artists and entertainers.

The full list of visa categories in which the appointment now could be waived can be found here.



The State Department also said it has extended indefinitely the authorisation to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration.

In March 2020, the US had suspended all routine visa services in most countries worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the services have been reinstated with a limited capacity and on a priority basis, months-long wait times for certain visa appointments persist due to a massive backlog.