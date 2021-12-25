 
world
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Reuters

US will waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other visas in 2022

By
Reuters

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Representational image of an official issuing visa. Photo: Stock file
Representational image of an official issuing visa. Photo: Stock file
  • US announces to waive in-person interview requirement for a variety of visa applicants in 2022.
  • State Department will also help reduce visa wait times throughout next year.
  • The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories.

In response to rising fears regarding COVID-19 cases, the US has stated that for the entire year of 2022, it will waive the in-person interview requirement for a variety of visa applicants, including H-1B workers and students.

The US is taking these temporary steps to further commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority, a State Department statement said Thursday.

Related items

"The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity," it said. "As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as our priority."

The consular officers will now be temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for nearly a dozen visa categories, including Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), visas for students, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, student exchange visitors, as well as athletes, artists and entertainers.

The full list of visa categories in which the appointment now could be waived can be found here.

The State Department also said it has extended indefinitely the authorisation to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration.

In March 2020, the US had suspended all routine visa services in most countries worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the services have been reinstated with a limited capacity and on a priority basis, months-long wait times for certain visa appointments persist due to a massive backlog.

More From World:

2,300 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel

2,300 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel
Little boy overcomes smoking habit for healthy lifestyle

Little boy overcomes smoking habit for healthy lifestyle

Omicron sweeps through swathes of London's population

Omicron sweeps through swathes of London's population
Mumbai to introduce 'water taxi' from January 2022

Mumbai to introduce 'water taxi' from January 2022
US airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on

US airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on
Vaccines, pills and data offer some encouragement in face of Omicron

Vaccines, pills and data offer some encouragement in face of Omicron
Putin reaffirms my statement that insulting Prophet (PBUH) not freedom of expression: PM Imran Khan

Putin reaffirms my statement that insulting Prophet (PBUH) not freedom of expression: PM Imran Khan
US to lift travel curbs on eight African countries: White House

US to lift travel curbs on eight African countries: White House
No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India

No place to pray: Muslim worshippers under pressure in India
'Baffled' fastfood chain responds to chicken head controversy

'Baffled' fastfood chain responds to chicken head controversy
UAE bans flight operations to four African countries amid COVID-19 concerns

UAE bans flight operations to four African countries amid COVID-19 concerns

Latest

view all