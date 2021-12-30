 
world
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
AFP

Paris again makes face masks compulsory outdoors

By
AFP

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

France has made wearing facemask outdoors compulsory in Paris. File photo
France has made wearing facemask outdoors compulsory in Paris. File photo

  • Wearing face masks outdoors in Paris is mandatory. 
  • The order will come into force on Friday for everyone over 11. 
  • France reported record-high daily Covid-19 infections of 208,000. 

PARIS: Wearing face masks outdoors will become compulsory again in Paris this week in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, French police said on Wednesday.

The mandate will apply from Friday to everyone over 11 except those inside vehicles, cyclists, users of two-wheeled transport like scooters and those doing sport, Paris police HQ said in a statement.

France on Wednesday reported a new record-high daily Covid-19 case total of 208,000 as Omicron drives infections up after Christmas.

"I wouldn't call Omicron a wave anymore... I would call it a tidal wave," said French Health Minister Olivier Veran.

The government has announced new restrictions including an extension on the closure of nightclubs and encouraging more remote working.

But it has so far shied away from mass closures or lockdowns seen in other EU countries such as the Netherlands.

More From World:

Daughter of David Warner shows off her batting skills on ground

Daughter of David Warner shows off her batting skills on ground
Amazon's Alexa 'challenges' girl to touch live electric socket with a coin

Amazon's Alexa 'challenges' girl to touch live electric socket with a coin
Watch: Video of tigress attacking dog goes viral

Watch: Video of tigress attacking dog goes viral

US names Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women

US names Rina Amiri as special envoy for Afghan women
Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’ after mass food poisoning

Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’ after mass food poisoning
US goods trade deficit hits record in November

US goods trade deficit hits record in November
Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa

Indian fans slam decision to erect Cristiano Ronaldo's statue in Goa
Saudi Arabia reinforces social distancing at Two Holy Mosques from December 30

Saudi Arabia reinforces social distancing at Two Holy Mosques from December 30
Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port: war monitor

Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port: war monitor
Top five animal moments that made 2021 memorable

Top five animal moments that made 2021 memorable
COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears

COVID-19 cases surge around world, raising testing and quarantine fears
Paralysed man sends tweet to world through his thoughts

Paralysed man sends tweet to world through his thoughts

Latest

view all