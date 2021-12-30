Pakistan sends humanitarian aid worth Rs5bn to Afghanistan

— AFP

First consignment of 1800 metric tons of wheat crosses Torkham border.

Consignment is part of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan worth Rs5 billion.

Pakistan continues its efforts in support of the fraternal Afghan people.

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of 1,800 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan from Pakistan has crossed the Torkham border today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.



The consignment is part of the humanitarian package worth Rs5 billion for in-kind assistance for Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The package includes 50,000 metric tons of wheat, winter shelters, and emergency medical supplies.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab handed the first consignment to the Afghan side.

Pakistan believes that the current humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan requires the immediate attention of the international community, per the statement.

The statement further added that it is critical that the world community upscale its efforts to reach out to the Afghan people on an urgent basis to help address the humanitarian crisis and stabilise the economic situation there.

According to the MOFA, Pakistan will continue its efforts in support of the fraternal Afghan people as part of its commitment to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.