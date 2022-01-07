 
pakistan
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Gwadar: Pak Army, Navy busy in rescue operation following rain, floods

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

— Screengrab/File
— Screengrab/File

  • ISPR says rescue efforts in flood-affected areas of Gwadar are underway since last 96 hours.
  • Army have established medical camps and are distributing rations to flood victims.
  • Meanwhile, damage assessment is also underway.

The Pakistan Army and Navy troops are busy in rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Gwadar since the last 96 hours after the coastal belt of Balochistan was hit by heavy rainfalls, the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said on Friday.

Special relief efforts are being undertaken in isolated villages of Kulanch, Sardasht and Sunstar valleys, the statement said, adding that Gwadar old town also remains the focus of the dewatering operation.

The military's media wing said the Army, FC and Pakistan Coast Guards have established medical camps and are distributing rations to the flood victims.

"Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has provided tents, blankets and rations through Army aviation helicopters in remote areas," the statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that damage assessment is also underway to reach out to stranded families and channelise/render relief to far-flung areas.

"PAF C130 sorties loaded with rations and clothing have also been flown to assist the population of Pasni," the statement read.

More From Pakistan:

British High Commissioner appreciates Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

British High Commissioner appreciates Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

Gas explosion in Karachi nullah; no casualties reported

Gas explosion in Karachi nullah; no casualties reported
Sales tax on goods falls under federal govt's jurisdiction: Tarin

Sales tax on goods falls under federal govt's jurisdiction: Tarin
Watch: Little fans ecstatic after meeting Shaheen Afridi

Watch: Little fans ecstatic after meeting Shaheen Afridi
Sindh govt directs school to ensure vaccination of students aged 12 and above

Sindh govt directs school to ensure vaccination of students aged 12 and above
'If law can apply to Nawaz, why not Imran?': Shahbaz demands legal action against PM after ECP report

'If law can apply to Nawaz, why not Imran?': Shahbaz demands legal action against PM after ECP report
Weather update: Karachi temperature to drop in coming days

Weather update: Karachi temperature to drop in coming days
IHC defers indictment in Rana Shamim affidavit case till Jan 20

IHC defers indictment in Rana Shamim affidavit case till Jan 20
IHC orders demolition of 'illegal' Navy Sailing Club in three weeks

IHC orders demolition of 'illegal' Navy Sailing Club in three weeks
Karachi's Omicron tally swells to 163

Karachi's Omicron tally swells to 163
Karachi weather update: No more rains expected in city today

Karachi weather update: No more rains expected in city today
Sindh medical students in a fix as row over MDCAT pass percentage escalates

Sindh medical students in a fix as row over MDCAT pass percentage escalates

Latest

view all