'Take it back': Opposition, citizens lash out at PM for 'insensitive' remarks over Murree incident

The Opposition and citizens of Pakistan slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government on Saturday for the premier's reaction to the Murree incident, saying the government has gotten used to blaming others for their own mistakes.



“Shocked [and] upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall [and] rush of [people] proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared,” PM Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

The premier’s tweet, however, did not sit well with the people, particularly the Opposition, as they lashed out at him for his “insensitive and shocking response”.



Taking to his Twitter handle, PML-N Vice President Pervaiz Rasheed demanded PM Imran Khan take his “ruthless, cruel and stupid” tweet back.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote: “This statement is the height of [your] indifference, cruelty, and incompetence.”



Lashing out further at the premier, she said that "corruption" and "incompetence" aside, PM Imran Khan should resign after blaming those who lost their lives.

She demanded he answer for his "criminal negligence" and regretted that his statement comes from a man who claims he wants to model Pakistan after Madina.



Journalist Absa Komal wrote: “Insensitive and shocking response, it is your administration’s failure, accept it at least!”



“They could have easily taken preventive measures knowing that a huge number of people were heading towards Murree,” she added.

Meanwhile, former finance minister Miftah Ismail shared Imran Khan’s video where he can be seen quoting the example of the South Korean prime minister who resigned when a ship capsized. Calling him out for his statement, Ismail wrote: “The PM of South Korea was an adult willing to take responsibility, not a hypocritical self-indulgent juvenile who blamed others for all his mistakes.”



Calling Imran Khan a “callous person”, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) issued a warning on December 31 about heavy snowfall and "everyone in the government was sleeping".



“He is now blaming the people for failing to check the weather before coming. Those who brought such a person in to the office of PM will taste Allah’s wrath for the suffering of people,” he said.

Bushra Gohar, a former member of Parliament, urged the premier to stop blaming victims of the tragedy. “It is because of your #PuppetGovernment's callousness, incompetence [and] mismanagement.”

"Accept responsibility and resign. Enough!" she said, alongside hashtags "LivesMatter", "ArrestBrandKhan" and "GayaPakistan".



Meanwhile, a Twitter user @bookscache said it is not about the common man being more responsible and civilised, it is on part of the government to take necessary measures and be able to avert such incidents.



“All those responsible at the helm of affairs must be fired and strategy be made to avert such incidents in future.”

Journalist Adil Shahzeb wrote: "Khan sahab you have become accustomed to blame others for your mistakes. This is the fault of your government and administration, not of the people."

He also decried how two days back "a minister" (referring to Fawad Chaudhry), was celebrating 100,000 vehicles entering Murree.





