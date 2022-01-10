 
Monday Jan 10 2022
COAS Gen Bajwa stresses need to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR
  • Gen Bajwa discuss matters related to mutual interest KSA Military Adviser to Minister of Defence General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi.
  • "Mechanism is important to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan," Gen Bajwa says.
  • COAS underscores the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan during a meeting with the Military Adviser to Minister of Defence Major General Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said mechanism is important in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, General Bajwa assured the envoy that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The ISPR said that Al-Otaibi called on General Bajwa and discussed matters related to mutual interest, regional security situation, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

The ISPR’s statement read that COAS underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting adviser acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability.

