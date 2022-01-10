 
world
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's 'most-wanted terrorist' Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan: sources

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

— Jang Urdu/File
— Jang Urdu/File

  • Khorasani was a TTP commander and spokesperson.
  • Sources say Khorasani was planning attacks against Pakistan.
  • He had replaced former spokesperson Shahidullah Shahid.

Pakistan's most-wanted terrorist Muhammad Khorasani has been killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Khorasani, known as Khalid Balti, was a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) commander and a spokesperson for the banned outfit.

He had replaced former spokesperson Shahidullah Shahid.

Per sources, he was running a terrorist hub in Miranshah; however, after the Pakistan Army's successful "Zarb-e-Azb" operation, he escaped to Afghanistan.

Khorasani was involved in several attacks on many innocent civilians and personnel of security forces. According to sources, he was also involved in uniting different factions of the TTP.

Sources said that Khorasani was planning attacks against Pakistan along with TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsood.

More From World:

Opposition demands formation of judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy

Opposition demands formation of judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy
Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth

Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth
‘Deltacron': Experts say new variant may be a result of lab contamination

‘Deltacron': Experts say new variant may be a result of lab contamination
Asad Umar cautions people as COVID-19 positivity rate rises

Asad Umar cautions people as COVID-19 positivity rate rises
Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, four-year jail term

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, four-year jail term
COAS Gen Bajwa stresses need to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

COAS Gen Bajwa stresses need to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California

Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California
This is what Karachiites think about the newly operational Green Line BRT bus service

This is what Karachiites think about the newly operational Green Line BRT bus service

Latest

view all