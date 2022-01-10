Pakistan's 'most-wanted terrorist' Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan: sources

— Jang Urdu/File

Pakistan's most-wanted terrorist Muhammad Khorasani has been killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, sources told Geo News on Monday.



Khorasani, known as Khalid Balti, was a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) commander and a spokesperson for the banned outfit.



Per sources, he was running a terrorist hub in Miranshah; however, after the Pakistan Army's successful "Zarb-e-Azb" operation, he escaped to Afghanistan.

Khorasani was involved in several attacks on many innocent civilians and personnel of security forces. According to sources, he was also involved in uniting different factions of the TTP.



Sources said that Khorasani was planning attacks against Pakistan along with TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsood.