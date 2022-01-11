IHC dismisses petition to disqualify PM Imran Khan

Petitioner maintains PM Imran Khan said during Senate election that 16 MNAs were sold.

Says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed premier's statement.

IHC CJ directs petitioner to ask an MNA from his constituency to file a petition like this.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a citizen, seeking to declare Prime Minister Imran Khan ineligible for membership of the National Assembly.



The petitioner, Fidaullah, maintained in the plea that PM Imran Khan said during the Senate election that 16 members of the National Assembly were sold and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the premier's statement, saying that no action can be taken against these MNAs.

However, during the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the petitioner to ask an MNA from his constituency to file a petition like this.

CJ Minallah dismissed Fidullah's petition, declaring it non-maintainable.