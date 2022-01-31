 
Hit TV show ‘Suits’ set to be remade in Arabic in high-end production

The hit US TV show Suits is all set to get an Arabic adaptation, scheduled to debut during the upcoming Ramadan season on West Asia satellite, the Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), and on Egyptian broadcaster UMS, confirmed Variety.

The show, created by Aaron Korsh, was greenlit for a remake after NBCUniversal Formats teamed up with Cairo-based production company TVision, OSN and UMS to produce the Arabic version.

The Arabic-language remake features a starry line-up including Asser Yassin as Harvey; Ahmed Dawood as Mike, Saba Mubarak as Jessica, Reem Mostafa as Donna, Tara Emad as Rachel, and Mohamed Shahin as Louis.

According to reports, shooting for the first two seasons has already begun in January, with each season comprising of 30 episodes.

The show is written by Egyptian producer-writer Mohamed Hefzy and Yasser Abdel Mageed, with Myriam Ahmadi serving as the director.

Talking about the upcoming remake, Enrique Guilleìn, the executive VP of international development at Universal Studio Group said, “Suits is one of the most popular TV shows in the world, and we are thrilled to be adapting it for Middle Eastern audiences and partnering once again with our friends at TVision.”

The Arabic Suits is currently slated to premiere on OSN and the streaming app Watchit across the Middle East starting April 2. 

