Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Raees Ansari

PPP's 'relations' with establishment mere media speculation: Bilawal

Raees Ansari

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a rally in Hyderabad on January 24, 2022. — INP
  • Bilawal says PPP "not interested in relations with establishment."
  • "Long march's demand is for establishment to play neutral role," he says.
  • Bilawal says he has complete confidence in Gillani.

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said the party's "relations" with the "establishment" is based on media speculation and demanded a neutral role of the "establishment".

Talking to senior journalists in the provincial capital on Tuesday, the PPP chairman said the long march would be successful if the "establishment opts to play a neutral role."

"We have never been interested in [forging relations] with the establishment, and we never will be," he said.

Last month, the PPP had said the anti-government long march from Karachi to Islamabad would take place on February 27, with Bilawal demanding immediate and transparent elections in the country.

He had said that the nation wants to get rid of the “selected” government and a transparent election is the only solution.

Bilawal said PPP "always" acts for the betterment of the Parliament and democracy in the country, as he shared that the party would opt for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and not besiege the Parliament.

Bilawal said he believes that an extreme step from political parties against the government could lead to a crisis in Pakistan. "In our agreement with the PDM, a no-confidence motion was the last option."

"We will not hold prolonged sit-ins and attack the institutions; we will conduct political business in the Parliament. If we wish to remove the government, then we will do it in line with the Constitution."

Taking a jibe at PML-N, he said if the party has the support of 34 members of the National Assembly from PTI, then it should bring a motion of confidence against the premier.

'Complete confidence' in Gillani

Speaking about the Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani, Bilawal said he has complete confidence in him. "Ever since the long march was announced, some elements have been trying to tarnish our image."

Gillani had on Monday announced to step down as the Leader of the Opposition in Senate as he was among eight Opposition senators whose absence the passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill.

