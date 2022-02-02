Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for second day

Health worker conducting a PCR test for coronavirus in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Pakistan reports COVID-19 positivity rate below 10% for second consecutive day.

Country's active case bar has seen a constant uptick.

On Feb 1, the positivity rate stood at 9.65% .

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a COVID-19 positivity rate under 10% for the second consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning. However, since early January, the country's active case bar has seen a constant uptick, taking the count from 15,192 on January 8 to 102,103 on February 2.

As per the statistics issued by the NCOC, the country's daily case count, too, has seen a slight uptick in the last 24 hours as the number went up from 5,327 a day earlier to 6,047 after 61,190 diagnostic tests were conducted nationwide on February 1. With this rise, Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate has also slightly surged to 9.88%.



However, the new infections placed Pakistan's confirmed case count at 1,436,413, while the active case count clocked in at 102,103.

Meanwhile, 29 more people succumbed to coronavirus, pushing the nationwide death toll to 29,330.



Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan wants the public to stop being lazy and get a booster shot if they haven't already, as Pakistan continues its battle against the Omicron-driven fifth COVID-19 wave.

He urged people to get their COVID-19 booster shots if six months had passed since they got their second vaccination dose.

"Scientific data has shown that people need an additional dose of the vaccine despite being fully vaccinated for protection against COVID-19 if six months and over have passed," Dr Sultan said, while addressing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad.

He said that earlier, the NCOC was only asking people to get the booster dose, but now it is recommending it again based on scientific evidence.