Thursday Feb 03 2022
Omicron sub-variant BA2 harder to identify, found in 5 African nations: WHO

Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Test tube labelled COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive is seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022. — REUTERS/FILE
  • BA2 form of Omicron variant is milder than original BA1 form.
  • Vaccines also provide similar protection against different forms of Omicron.
  • In Denmark, BA2 has replaced BA1 and has potential to replace it globally.

The emerging BA2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant does not seem to be any more severe than the original BA1 form, an official of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of Omicron, Dr Boris Pavlin of the WHO's COVID-19 Response Team told an online briefing.

The comments come as the BA2 subvariant begins to replace Omicron's more common "original" BA1 subvariant in countries such as Denmark.

Based on data from Denmark, the first country where BA2 overtook BA1, there appears to be no difference in disease severity, although BA2 has the potential to replace BA1 globally, Pavlin added.

"Looking at other countries where BA2 is now overtaking, we're not seeing any higher bumps in hospitalization than expected," he said.

BA2 is more transmissible than the more common BA1 and more able to infect vaccinated people, according to a Danish study which analysed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January.

The subvariant is already becoming dominant in the Philippines, Nepal, Qatar, India and Denmark, Pavlin said.

He added: "Vaccination is profoundly protective against severe disease, including for Omicron. BA2 is rapidly replacing BA1. Its impact is unlikely to be substantial, although more data are needed.”

