 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Saudi Interior Minister calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security, Afghan situation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Interior Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) — ISPR
Interior Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) — ISPR

  • During the meeting, bilateral defence relations between the two countries came under discussion.
  • Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia appreciates Pakistan's role in Afghan situation.
  • Saudi interior minister pledges to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations between the two countries came under discussion.

On the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The Saudi minister appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability, and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement said.

More From Pakistan:

Asif Zardari meets Chaudhry brothers, discusses no-confidence motion against govt: sources

Asif Zardari meets Chaudhry brothers, discusses no-confidence motion against govt: sources
All PML-N members on same page about ousting PTI govt: Maryam

All PML-N members on same page about ousting PTI govt: Maryam
Noor Mukadam case: Court dismisses all three petitions of Zahir Jaffer against IG Islamabad

Noor Mukadam case: Court dismisses all three petitions of Zahir Jaffer against IG Islamabad

PM Imran Khan stresses need to strengthen people-to-people linkage with Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan stresses need to strengthen people-to-people linkage with Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan says people have 'no better option than PTI'

PM Imran Khan says people have 'no better option than PTI'
Pakistan, Saudia Arabia vow better liaison between interior ministries

Pakistan, Saudia Arabia vow better liaison between interior ministries

IHC reserves verdict in Monal Restaurant's case

IHC reserves verdict in Monal Restaurant's case
Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan-Pakistan border
KP LG polls: ECP disqualifies Gandapur's brother from contesting for mayor's office

KP LG polls: ECP disqualifies Gandapur's brother from contesting for mayor's office
LHC dismisses plea seeking ban on PUBG

LHC dismisses plea seeking ban on PUBG
PM Imran Khan to visit Moscow this month: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PM Imran Khan to visit Moscow this month: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Weather update: Karachi likely to receive rain over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi likely to receive rain over next 24 hours

Latest

view all