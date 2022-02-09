Bilawal challenges PM Imran Khan to dissolve assembly before long march

"PPP's CEC has decided that it would start its long march on February 27 from Karachi," says Bilawal.

PPP Chairman says march will be successful as “Imran has already lost the first round of local body elections”.

Calling the IMF budget “anti-national agreement”, he says that it is a deal between IMF and PTI.

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has decided that it would start its long march on February 27 from Karachi as it has declared war on the “selected government”, Geo News reported.

Addressing a party conference in Multan, Bilawal said that PPP exposed the PTI-led government on the first day of its tenure and is fighting it since then.

“Other parties were not participating in the by-elections, however, the PPP stood its ground and fought against the PTI by not leaving the field empty,” he said, adding that the party fought in the Senate election as well.



The PPP chairman said that the march will be successful as “Imran has already lost the first round of local body elections”.

Bilawal took a swipe at the prime minister and said that "Imran Niazi is running away after disqualifying his candidate (Faisal Vawda) to contest in the next elections."

“The PM should dissolve the National Assembly before the march if he has the courage to do so,” he added.



“Some people did not stand with us on the no-confidence motion, however, they are now supporting us,” said Bilawal, adding that the party will campaign for the no-confidence motion to oust the PTI-led government.

Calling the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, an “anti-national agreement”, he said that it is a deal between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and PTI.

“The Transparency International has called the country more corrupt than ever,” Bilawal said, adding that "those who have accused the PPP of corruption haven’t proved it and they should be convicted.”

Bilawal announces 'long march' against govt from Feb 27

Last month, Bilawal had announced that he will lead a "long march" against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Bilawal demanded an immediate and transparent election in the country as he termed democracy "the only solution to the problems of the country."

He said that the nation wants to get rid of the “selected” government and a transparent election is the only solution.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab via Twitter/PPP Media Cell