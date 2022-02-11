 
world
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Reuters

Nobel-winning French virologist who co-discovered HIV virus dies at 89

By
Reuters

Friday Feb 11, 2022

French virologist Luc Montagnier dies at 89. Photo: AFP
French virologist Luc Montagnier dies at 89. Photo: AFP

  • Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize for his part in discovering the HIV dies at 89.
  • Montagnier shared half of the 2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine with fellow French scientist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi.
  • He sparked controversy in 2020 by saying that he believed the coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab.

PARIS: French virologist Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize for his part in discovering the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, has died, French news agency AFP reported on Thursday.

Montagnier, who was 89, shared half of the 2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine with fellow French scientist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi for their role in discovering the virus. The other half was awarded to German cancer researcher Harald zur Hausen.

Montagnier, who sparked controversy in 2020 by saying that he believed the coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab, was born in 1932 in France and gained a PhD in virology at the University of Paris.

Related items

He later became Director of the World Foundation for AIDS Research and Prevention in Paris.

In the years before the onset of the AIDS epidemic, Montagnier had made significant discoveries concerning the nature of viruses and contributed to understanding of how viruses can alter the genetic information of host organisms.

His investigation of interferon, one of the body's defenses against viruses, also opened avenues for medical cures for viral diseases.

More From World:

Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to ‘leave now’

Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to ‘leave now’
At least 20 dead, 30 injured in Peru bus crash

At least 20 dead, 30 injured in Peru bus crash
London police chief resigns after scandals rock force

London police chief resigns after scandals rock force
UK signs legislation allowing tougher Russia sanctions

UK signs legislation allowing tougher Russia sanctions
Mian Mansha thanks Prince of Wales for supporting Pakistan

Mian Mansha thanks Prince of Wales for supporting Pakistan
‘12 hurt’ in Yemen rebel drone attack on Saudi airport

‘12 hurt’ in Yemen rebel drone attack on Saudi airport
British PM Boris Johnson says intelligence is 'gloomy' over Ukraine invasion

British PM Boris Johnson says intelligence is 'gloomy' over Ukraine invasion
Prince William visits UAE as Britain seeks to deepen ties

Prince William visits UAE as Britain seeks to deepen ties
UK foreign minister in Russia with warning

UK foreign minister in Russia with warning
Explainer: Why are young Muslim women protesting in India?

Explainer: Why are young Muslim women protesting in India?
Macron urges calm by all sides to defuse Ukraine-Russia crisis

Macron urges calm by all sides to defuse Ukraine-Russia crisis
Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person

Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person

Latest

view all